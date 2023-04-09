It was the second successive home game Rhinos had overturned a half-time deficit, after having a player sin-binned.

“I thought it was a mixed performance from us, but resilience was front and centre,” Smith said.

“We stayed together when it was hard in that first-half and we found another gear when we had 12 men.

Leeds' coach Rohan Smith interviewed after victory over Huddersfield. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“When we were in front at the end we did enough and they looked like they were enjoying it, which is important because that’s what it’s about - tight, hard games.”

Smith insisted he was confident Rhinos would overturn Giants’ 12-4 interval lead. He added: “Our first-halves haven’t been strong, we have been down in most games at half-time.

“But our second-halves have been particularly good, at the back end of last season and this season as well.

“They have had to be. It is a good sign to be able to come from behind, but we need to get the start of the game attended to also.”

Smith declined to comment on Richie Myler’s sin-binning, for a high tackle, but was pleased with the way his side coped.

“We’ve found energy when we’ve been down to 12 this year. We did well in that period,” he said.

“It was a turning point, we certainly found another level of energy and I thought Zane Tetevano and Sam Lisone off the bench made a real impact, feeding off each other.”

Rhinos’ win completed Betfred Super League round eight, which was spread across the Easter weekend.