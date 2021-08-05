Oledzki suffered a toe injury in last Sunday’s one-point defeat by Warrington Wolves and initial fears were he could be sidelined for up to 12 weeks, ending his season.

However, coach Richard Agar revealed: “He has had some MRI scans that have given us a glimmer of hope, but we don’t know yet.

“I don’t think surgery is an option; it’s basically in a boot, rest and recover.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikolaj Oledzki. Picture by Simon Hulme.

"How we manage it and rehab’ him will depend on what the specialist says.”

Agar hailed Oledzki as “one of our best players this year and one of the best middles in the game”.

He added: “His consistency, minutes and impact on games has been right up there.

"He’s a player we’ll miss, but we have our fingers and toes crossed we get him back for hopefully what might be a charge towards the play-offs.”

Rhinos' Rob Lui, right. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Luke Gale will serve a one-game suspension when Rhinos play host to Castleford Tigers on Friday.

"He was initially facing a two-game layoff for making physical contact with referee Chris Kendall in last week’s game, but that was halved on appeal.

Agar admitted losing the half-back is “disappointing”, but stressed: “We had a fair trial.

"It is a hard one to cop, but [the match review panel] are just implementing the rules.

“It was careless, he actually did touch the referee and we understand you can’t do that.

"The fact he has some previous led to him getting a game - we successfully argued it was careless and grade A, rather than reckless and grade B.”

Agar confirmed Rob Lui is “good to go” following his hamstring injury.

Kruise Leeming (ankle) could also be available and Bodene Thompson, Jarrod O’Connor and Morgan Gannon all retain their place in the squad, after not being selected five days ago.

Rhinos: from T Briscoe, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Leeming, Prior, Martin, Tetevano, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Myler, C Smith, Holroyd, Vuniyayawa, Thompson, L Briscoe, Donaldson, O’Connor, Gannon.

Tigers: from Evalds, Olpherts, Mata’utia, Richardson, McShane, Millington, Holmes, Milner, Massey, Foster, Hepi, Clare, Sene-Lefao, D Smith, Eden, Matagi, Turner, Bienek, Graham, O’Brien, Keinhorst.

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield).

Kick-off: Friday, 7.45pm.