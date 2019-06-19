Matt Cook happy to see out career with Castleford Tigers

HARD-WORKING forward Matt Cook is keen to be a Castleford Tigers player for the rest of his career.

Cook, 32, signed a new contract until the end of 2020 earlier this season.

But he confirmed he is considering playing on for longer and wants that to be with Tigers.

The former Bradford Bulls, Hull KR and London Broncos forward said: “Ideally I’d like to play out my career here.

“That would be great, if the boss will keep me at Cas.

“Next year will be my sixth year, I’ll see how the body is next year and, hopefully, go round again.

“It would be nice to finish my career as a Cas Tigers player. I like the boys and the atmosphere, it’s a family club, we all get on well and everyone fights hard for each other.

“I love the club, the fans are great and it’s a real friendly environment here. You just want to do your best every week for the club because you fall in love with it.”

Cook and his team-mates will need to be on top of their game when they visit Salford Red Devils tomorrow for a sixth versus fifth Betfred Super League showdown.

Salford crushed Wakefield Trinity 44-20 last weekend and will snatch Tigers’ place in the top-five if they win.

“We are looking good this week, we are all pretty confident,” Cook said.

“It is going to be a big game, Salford are playing pretty well.

“There’s a lot of ball movement from them, their attack is sharp at the moment - they are one of the best attacking teams for me so we will be preparing for that and looking forward to a good challenge.”

Tomorrow’s game could be crucial in the race to qualify for the play-offs.

Cook added: “It’s big, look at the table and you are only a couple of wins away from fourth or third, but a couple of losses and you are in the relegation battle.

“It is a tight old competition at the minute and any team can beat anyone on the day.

“It is a crazy league, it must be enjoyable for the spectators, but it’s nerve-wracking sometimes for us.

“We have got to be on every single week and hopefully we can go there and get the job done and hopefully kick on for the rest of the season.”