Zane Tetevano is tackled during last week's defeat at Salford. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Rhinos prop/loose-forward Zane Tetevano will miss the Cup tie and the following week’s visit of St Helens in Betfred Super League after receiving a two-match penalty notice.

He was charged by the RFL’s match review panel with a grade B high tackle after being sin-binned during last Friday’s defeat at Salford Red Devils.

Tigers’ former Rhinos academy forward Brad Martin received a similar punishment after being sent-off in a loss at Wigan Warriors the previous day.

He was charged with a grade C high tackle and will also miss the home game against Toulouse Olympique in Super League.

Tigers’ Tyla Hepi received a caution, but no ban, for raising a knee in a tackle.

Warrington Wolves’ Jack Hughes will miss Sunday’s Cup tie at home to Wakefield Trinity.

He was suspended for one game over a grade A late hit on 5the passer in Wakefield’s league win at Warrington last weekend.

And Catalans Dragons will face Featherstone Rovers on Saturday without stand-off Mitchell

He received a two-match penalty notice for a grade C dangerous throw against Hull KR last week.

Huddersfield Giants’ Will Pryce, who was sent-off against Hull on Sunday, has been charged with a grade F dangerous throw and will face a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.