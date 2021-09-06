Grand Final winners Brett Delaney, Kylie Leuluai and Lee Smith are preparing to tackle the famous Yorkshire Three Peaks as part of the 2021 Warriors Walk, organised by charity Rugby League Cares.

Recently retired players will take on the 24-mile challenge, which includes 5,200 feet of ascent over Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, on Saturday and Sunday.

They will also receive information from career advice professionals about the best way to succeed in the next chapter of their working lives.

Brett Delaney and Kylie Leuluai tackle Warrington's Brett Hodgson - who is now coach of Hull - at Wembley in 2012. Picture by Steve Riding.

The project forms part of RL Cares’s efforts to ensure players make a successful transition into new careers once their playing days are over, as well as rekindling their bond as professional sportsmen.

“I’m really looking forward to the Warriors Walk,” Smith - a three-time Super League champion who also played for Wakefield Trinity - said.

“It’s going to be a fantastic weekend spending time with many of the players I used to play with and against.

“I really enjoyed my playing career and am enjoying life after rugby, but that’s not something many players find easy.”

Leuluai - Rhinos’ most successful overseas player - added: “RL Cares does a brilliant job supporting players throughout their careers and helping them make a successful transition.

“My involvement in the Warriors Walk is my way of saying a big ‘thank you’ to the charity.”

Delaney - who won Super League, Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge title with Rhinos - has urged fans to back the past players.

“The Three Peaks is going to be a tough challenge for all of us and I’d love to get the best supporters in the game behind me,” he said.

“Hopefully Leeds fans will sponsor us via my Justgiving pages.”

To sponsors the players, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lee-smith-23, https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/brett-delaney