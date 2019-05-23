Magnitude of Leeds Rhinos’ situation not lost on interim coach Richard Agar

IT IS being billed as the most important game of the season so far – at either end of the table – but interim coach Richard Agar says he is not considering the consequences of a Leeds Rhinos defeat on Sunday.

Rhinos’ Dacia Magic Weekend clash with London Broncos at Anfield will see two of Betfred Super League’s bottom three go head to head.

Tui Lolohea.

Leeds are 10th, ahead of Hull KR – who play Salford Red Devils in the preceding match – and bottom club London on points difference.

Defeat could leave Rhinos at the foot of the table with only 13 rounds remaining in the season, but Agar insists he is more concerned about making sure Leeds put their own house in order.

“We understand it is a big game, but there’s a lot of the season left,” said Agar who will take charge for the third time since Dave Furner was sacked earlier this month.

“It is important we focus on getting our performance right and, if we do that, all the other stuff will take care of itself.

Jack Walker.

“We are putting the emphasis on focusing on ourselves, but we will pay due respect to London.”

Agar is not sugarcoating how much work his side need to do or where they have to improve after last week’s 30-8 drubbing by Castelford Tigers.

“It is about a collective effort,” he stated.

“It goes without saying there’s some things really hurting us.

“We came up with nine yardage errors [coming away from their own territory] and a dissent penalty in our own half.

“There were probably 11 poor kick finishes out of 19 – that’s seven-tackle sets when you are racing back to get onside.”

And he stressed: “Our tackling’s just not good enough.

“I’m not saying people aren’t trying, but it’s ineffective energy.

“When we put together a performance where we work together in defence and have a bit more understanding and desire to work for each other a bit harder, it will fall into place.”

Broncos, coached by Rhinos old boy Danny Ward, gave their survival hopes a shot in the arm when they beat previously high-flying Wakefield Trinity last Saturday.

That ended a run of seven successive Super League defeats since their 18-16 victory at Emerald Headingley two months ago.

Agar said: “They had a great win at the weekend and, if they are not the hardest working team in Super League, they would certainly get on the podium.

“They are very well organised and they work extra hard for each other.

“That’s why they are so competitive despite not having the resources to spend on the team that other clubs have.”

Agar confirmed full-back Jack Walker will return from a hamstring injury on Saturday and centre Konrad Hurrell could be available following a similar problem, but full-back/stand-off Tui Lolohea has been ruled out after rolling an ankle last week.