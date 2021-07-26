Luke Gale has been stood down as Rhinos captain. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

In a statement today (Monday), Rhinos said the demotion was as a result of "behaviours not aligned to team trademarks".

Gale was dropped for last Friday's win over Salford Red Devils.

He is understood to have had a disagreement with coach Richard Agar at a team meeting last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Prior captained Rhinos against Salford and scored their final try. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The club statement confirmed - as revealed here over the weekend - the half-back will be available for selection for Thursday's game at Hull.

It included a comment from Gale, who said: "I would like to apologise to everyone connected to the club for my behaviour, which fell below the standards expected of our team.

"I will be making sure I give my absolute best every day to help the team achieve our goal this season."

Rhinos say they "now see this matter as closed."

The club have not confirmed a new captain, but Matt Prior, who last week agreed a two-year extension to his contract, has skippered the side this term in Gale's absence - including during last Friday's game - and is favourite to continue in the role.