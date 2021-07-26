Luke Gale 'stood down' as Leeds Rhinos captain
Leeds Rhinos have confirmed Luke Gale has been "stood down" as club captain as a disciplinary measure.
In a statement today (Monday), Rhinos said the demotion was as a result of "behaviours not aligned to team trademarks".
Gale was dropped for last Friday's win over Salford Red Devils.
He is understood to have had a disagreement with coach Richard Agar at a team meeting last week.
The club statement confirmed - as revealed here over the weekend - the half-back will be available for selection for Thursday's game at Hull.
It included a comment from Gale, who said: "I would like to apologise to everyone connected to the club for my behaviour, which fell below the standards expected of our team.
"I will be making sure I give my absolute best every day to help the team achieve our goal this season."
Rhinos say they "now see this matter as closed."
The club have not confirmed a new captain, but Matt Prior, who last week agreed a two-year extension to his contract, has skippered the side this term in Gale's absence - including during last Friday's game - and is favourite to continue in the role.
