Luke Gale's move to Leeds Rhinos from Castleford Tigers set to be confirmed

Leeds Rhinos will hold a press conference at noon on Tuesday to "officially unveil a major new signing for the club".

The press conference was confirmed after the Yorkshire Evening Post reported that former Man of Steel Luke Gale's return to the club, from Castleford Tigers, was imminent.

Gale, who was born in Leeds and began his career in Rhinos' academy, is understood to have passed a medical and will join his new teammates for the start of pre-season.

The 31-year-old scrum half has not played for Tigers this year after suffering an Achilles injury in January.

Rhinos will pay Tigers a transfer fee for the England man who was Super League's outstanding player in 2017 and has two years remaining on his Castleford contract.

St Helens' Danny Richardson is Tigers' number one target to replace Gale.