Scans today (Monday) revealed the England play-maker suffered grade three medial knee ligament damage during last Friday's 46-10 win at Leigh Centurions.

The best case scenario is a six-week lay-off.

Rhinos' final game of the regular Betfred Super League season is in less than five weeks' time, at home to Hull KR on Friday, September 17.

Luke Gale has a grade three medial ligament injury. Picture by Steve Riding.

The Grand Final is scheduled for Saturday, October 9, which is seven weeks and five days away.

Gale has had a disrupted campaign suffering a pectoral muscle injury in pre-season and then breaking a thumb in Rhinos' second game of the year.

He has also served two suspensions.

He is the fourth Leeds player this month to be ruled out for the season, after Alex Mellor, and Liam Sutcliffe with knee injuries and Mikolaj Oledzki who has undergone surgery on a damaged foot.

Jack Walker has not played in 2021, because of a foot injury and Jack Broadbent (ankle) could also be sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

Centre Konrad Hurrell suffered a foot injury against Leigh and is due to undergo a scan on Tuesday.