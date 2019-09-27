Long-serving Neil Hampshire steps down as Hunslet RLFC chairman amid board shake-up

Have your say

LONG-SERVING CHAIRMAN Neil Hampshire is stepping down from Hunslet’s board of directors

His exit is among a series of changes to the club’s management.

In a relegation statement, Hampshire – who has been in post for almost eight years – said his departure provides “the ideal opportunity for us to consider whether Hunslet should remain as a supporter-owned club or move back into private ownership to try and attract additional investment and new talent to the board, hopefully making us more competitive on all fronts”.

Hampshire said: “It has been a huge privilege to serve as chairman of a club I’ve loved and supported all of my life.

“It has been a real rollercoaster ride and a huge learning curve.”

The club will be holding an open meeting on Monday, November 4, in the Phoenix Bar at South Leeds Stadium (7.30pm) for “all interested fans and stakeholders”.

Peter Jarvis is also stepping down from the board, due to personal circumstances.

Like Hampshire, he will leave once new directors are in place.

Commercial chief Paul Taylor will leave the club at the end of next month.

Hunslet, coached by Gary Thornton, finished fifth in Betfred League One this year and were beaten in the first round of the promotion play-offs losing 32-24 at home to Workington Town.