London Broncos v Leeds Rhinos: Veteran pack man Jamie Jones-Buchanan lined up to play but Stevie Ward won’t be risked says coach Richard Agar

VETERAN LEEDS Rhinos forward Jamie Jones-Buchanan is in contention to face London Broncos this weekend, but long-term casualty Stevie Ward won’t be risked.

Jones-Buchanan has not played since suffering a hamstring/back-problem in previous coach Dave Furner’s final game, at Salford Red Devils in May. Interim-boss Richard Agar revealed the 38-year-old, who is retiring at the end of this season, will be included when Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad is named on Friday.

Richard Agar. PIC: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia

Stevie Ward. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

