London Broncos v Leeds Rhinos: Veteran pack man Jamie Jones-Buchanan lined up to play but Stevie Ward won’t be risked says coach Richard Agar

Jones-Buchanan has not played since suffering a hamstring/back-problem in previous coach Dave Furner’s final game, at Salford Red Devils in May. Interim-boss Richard Agar revealed the 38-year-old, who is retiring at the end of this season, will be included when Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad is named on Friday.
1. Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors
3. Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos
