London Broncos v Leeds Rhinos: Coach Danny Ward playing the underdog card for visit of ‘in-form’ Rhinos

LEEDS RHINOS are one of the form teams in Betfred Super League, reckons Danny Ward, coach of Sunday’s hosts London Broncos.

Rhinos have won half of their 12 league matches since Richard Agar took charge as interim boss in May and victory at London on Sunday would effectively end their relegation fears.

It is also a huge game for Broncos who will move level on points with Leeds if they win. The two previous meetings this year have both been decided by two points, with a win each and Ward said: “There’s been some good games between us this year and we’re expecting another very tough one.

“They are playing pretty well, they are probably one of the form teams at the minute. They have been very good, bar the Saints result, over their last few games and it looks like they have [turned things around under Agar].

“There’s certainly been some massive improvements over the course of the year.

“They have brought some quality in throughout the season and they are probably about safe now so they are doing a good job.”

London are also in good shape and upbeat mood after a win at Catalans Dragons last time out which kept their survival hopes alive.

“It was another decent one, just kept us in touching distance of everyone else,” said Ward, a former Leeds player.

“We are hoping to put pressure on the teams above us and, with three games to go, we are still right in the mix and playing the teams around us.

“It is all in our own hands and the boys are pretty confident and working hard for each other.

“We have probably surprised people and the games between the sides this year point to another tight one. They are coming down as favourites, but we’re confident we can make a good game of it.”