Loanee Leeds Rhinos hooker Shaun Lunt harbours hopes of a permanent contract but is focusing on ‘the here and now’

ON-LOAN HOOKER Shaun Lunt is waiting to find out if he will be at Leeds Rhinos next year.

Lunt returned to Leeds – the club he won a Grand Final with in 2012 – two months ago.

Leeds Rhinos hooker, Brad Dwyer. PIC: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia

The 32-year-old is on loan from Hull KR until the end of the season and has made a big impact in his four games for Leeds, but revealed no decision has yet been taken on his long-term future.

Lunt stressed he is keen to remain at the club, but confirmed: “I’ve not spoken to them yet, nothing is sorted as yet.”

Lunt insisted: “I would love to stay, I have said that from the start, the first day since I came back.

“I have loved my time here so if I could stay here for another year or two that would be fantastic, but I am just concentrating on doing my bit for the team.

“There’s no point worrying about next year, we have still got the immediate to think about.”

Last week’s win over Catalans Dragons was Lunt’s third successive start.

After making his second debut for Rhinos as a substitute in a home meeting with Hull KR, he has been the starting number nine against Hull, Huddersfield Giants and Catalans, before making way later in the game for replacement Brad Dwyer.

“I’m really happy with the way it’s going,” the Cumbrian said of his return to Emerald Headingley.

“I am doing that starting stint and it’s working for the team. I am trying to lay the platform for when Brad comes on and does his thing.

“It is going really well.”

Lunt said he is not concerned by his limited game time.

He added: “I said when I first came in I will do anything for the team, whether that’s for five minutes, or 10 minutes or 40 minutes – as long as we are winning, that’s the main thing.

“I am more than happy. I am just glad to be here playing.”

Back-to-back victories have lifted Rhinos four points clear of bottom club London Broncos – and up to eighth in the table – ahead of tomorrow’ home clash with Wembley-bound St Helens.

Their better for and against means a win against the league leaders, coupled with defeat for London at Catalans on Saturday, would make Leeds safe.

“We are starting to click,” Lunt said.

“We have had some big players come into pivotal positions and we need to gel and play with each other.

“Me and Brad are a good mix, Rob [Lui] and Richie [Myler] are a good mix and we have got Reece [Martin] who has come in as well. Everyone’s cracking on and doing their bit and we’re working really well as a team.”

But Lunt said nobody in the camp believes they are out of the woods yet. He vowed: “Not until mathematically we are safe. Personally, I have had a really tough year and I just want to play as much rugby as I can.

“So, for me, all I am doing is trying to play every game that I can.

“I’m not worrying about the next week or the week after, I’m just looking at the next game and that’s St Helens now.”