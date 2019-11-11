Lions star cleared to play in Papua New Guinea Test

John Bateman.Picture by Brett Phibbs photosport.nz /SWpix.com

Bateman, was placed on report following a challenge on the Kiwis' Ken Maumalo during the second half of Great Britain's 25-8 loss.

The former Bradford Bulls and Wigan Warriors second-rower, who now plays for Canberra Raiders, pleaded guilty to committing a careless high tackle and the series' match review panel, chaired by Stevan Cole and including Braith Anasta and Michael Hodgson, ruled the incident a grade one offence.

Bateman was handed 50 demerit points, but no suspension.