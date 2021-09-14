Liam Finn to retire: Dewsbury Rams' former Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers star will bow out this weekend
Dewsbury Rams' former Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers half-back Liam Finn will end his playing career this weekend.
Finn has confirmed Sunday’s final game of the Betfred Championship season, at home to Oldham, will be the last before he hangs up his boots.
The 37-year-old made his debut for Halifax in 2002 and is a former captain of the Ireland national side.
He told Rams’ website: “I feel as though I’m ready to finish now because this year has been the first time ever that I’ve lost a bit of the enjoyment you need to get the best out of yourself.
“The sacrifices you make to be a pro’ or semi-pro’ player started to outweigh my desire and I just knew I couldn’t give it my all anymore.”
Finn reflected: “I’ve had a great time throughout the course of my career and made some good friends and I appreciate all the opportunities I’ve been given through the sport of rugby league.
“I’ve had some great times at most of the clubs I’ve been at and I think I’ve done a decent job in whatever role I had in any team.
“I’ve got no major plans for retirement, but I want to spend more time watching my kids play sports or whatever else they want to do and I think my partner Laura will appreciate having me around to help a bit more.”
Rams coach Lee Greenwood hailed Finn as a “class act”.
He said: “To influence games in the way he has for such a long time speaks volumes of him as a player and as a person.
“He has been a credit to himself and his family throughout his long career and it is a pleasure for me to call him a good friend. He is exactly the player a coach would want as their number seven.”
