Liam Finn in action for Dewsbury. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Finn has confirmed Sunday’s final game of the Betfred Championship season, at home to Oldham, will be the last before he hangs up his boots.

The 37-year-old made his debut for Halifax in 2002 and is a former captain of the Ireland national side.

He told Rams’ website: “I feel as though I’m ready to finish now because this year has been the first time ever that I’ve lost a bit of the enjoyment you need to get the best out of yourself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Finn gets a pass away for Wakefield agianst Salford in 2018. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“The sacrifices you make to be a pro’ or semi-pro’ player started to outweigh my desire and I just knew I couldn’t give it my all anymore.”

Finn reflected: “I’ve had a great time throughout the course of my career and made some good friends and I appreciate all the opportunities I’ve been given through the sport of rugby league.

“I’ve had some great times at most of the clubs I’ve been at and I think I’ve done a decent job in whatever role I had in any team.

“I’ve got no major plans for retirement, but I want to spend more time watching my kids play sports or whatever else they want to do and I think my partner Laura will appreciate having me around to help a bit more.”

Rams coach Lee Greenwood hailed Finn as a “class act”.

He said: “To influence games in the way he has for such a long time speaks volumes of him as a player and as a person.

“He has been a credit to himself and his family throughout his long career and it is a pleasure for me to call him a good friend. He is exactly the player a coach would want as their number seven.”