Lewis feeling Peachey after new Castleford Tigers deal

Teenage forward Lewis Peachey has signed a new contract which will keep him at Castleford Tigers until the end of 2021.

The 18-year-old Yorkshire and England academy prospect made his first team debut in the Easter Monday defeat at Catalans Dragons and has a big future according to coach Daryl Powell.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” Powell said of Peachey’s new two-year deal.

“He has a rich future and is so committed in his pursuit of becoming an elite professional rugby league player I am completely confident he will be a fantastic player for the Castleford Tigers in the future.”

Jon Wells, Castleford’s director of rugby, added: “We are really pleased for Lewis.

“He is a fantastic young man with all the attributes to become a regular Super League player for the Castleford Tigers.

“He is a young prop who we will not see the best of for some time, but if the way he has handled himself in the first team environment is any guide then we have a future star on our hands.”

Head of youth Darren Higgins feels Peachey’s progress is a tribute to the development work being done by the club.

“It is with great pride that we see Lewis sign a new contract here,” he said.

“Lewis is a product of the club’s youth performance system, having first been identified on our ETP [England Talent Pathway] programme.

“He has progressed through our scholarship programme and academy squad and [the contract] is a reflection not only of Lewis’ talents and potential, but also the hard work put in by a wide ranging group of staff who have supported his progress.”