Leigh v Dewsbury Rams: We’ve got to use the fear factor as motivation at Centurions – Kelly

THE FEAR factor should inspire Dewsbury Rams to an improved performance at Leigh Centurions in the Betfred Championship tomorrow (3pm), coach Neil Kelly says.

Rams were dumped out of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup by League One side Whitehaven last week, but Kelly insisted: “I have no doubt we will improve.”

Kelly’s men put up a good show in losses to full-time teams London Broncos and Toulouse Olympique this season and he said: “They have not had it easy when they’ve come to play us.

“This is the first time we’ve done it away from home and there’s a lot of reasons and motivations to want to do well. I’ve got to say fear is a big factor – fear of what can happen.

“We are in no doubt we need to produce a better performance or we could get our backsides spanked. From my experience, that’s a motivation – not just for us, but for all part-time sides – when you go to the ground of a full-time team.”

Kelly admitted Rams’ Cup exit was “a bit of a downer on our season”. He added: “It was more down to individual players’ attitudes. When too many players turn up with the wrong attitude you get beaten – wherever you go.

“We have got to have a collective motivation to play. Leigh will take winning at Batley last week as the first step towards turning their season around and our objective is to try and prevent them taking the next step.”