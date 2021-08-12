With Mikolaj Oledzki (foot injury), Matt Prior (Covid) and King Vuniyayawa - who was concussed in last week’s loss to Castleford Tigers - all ruled out, Zane Tetevano and Tom Holroyd are the lone big men in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad.

Second-rower Sam Walters has been recalled to add some size to the squad and fellow 20-year-old forward Jarrod O’Connor is also vying for a recall.

Utility-player Liam Sutcliffe has finally succumbed to a knee injury and is set to undergo surgery.

Sam Walters is back in contention for Rhinos. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

He was named in the initial 21-man squad for Friday, but will not play again this year.

Second-rower Alex Mellor, will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury, but in the backs only full-back Jack Walters (foot) is unavailable from Rhinos’ first seven squad numbers.

Half-back Luke Gale will return from his one-game ban and is set to partner stand-off Rob Lui for the first time since the final game of last season.

Luke Briscoe is included in the initial squad after not being selected seven days ago and Levi Edwards is on standby for a potential Rhinos debut.

Edwards, a 17-year-old centre or second-rower is on loan at Championship side Batley Bulldogs and will only be recalled by Leeds if needed to play tonight.

Other players on Rhinos’ casualty list are Alex Sutcliffe (knee), Callum McLelland (concussion) and Jack Broadbent (ankle).

Leigh’s caretaker-coach Kurt Haggerty will select from the 17 pipped by Hull KR last week, plus Jamie Ellis, Ben Flower, Nathan Mason and Brendan Elliot.

Leigh Centurions: from Russell, Thornley, Sa’u, Mellor, Flower, Hood, Ioane, Hellewell, J Thompson, Bell, Gerrard, Ellis, Gee, Mason, Sidlow, Mullen, Brand, Elliot, Eaves, Foster, Logan.

Leeds Rhinos: from T Briscoe, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Leeming, Martin, Tetevano, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Myler, Smith, Holroyd, B Thompson, Walters, L Briscoe, Donaldson, O’Connor, Edwards, Gannon.

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham).

Kick-off: Tonight, 8pm.