Leigh Centurions v Batley Buldogs – Injuries leave Bulldogs short on numbers ahead of huge week

PUTTING A full team on the field is Batley Bulldogs boss Matt Diskin’s biggest challenge this weekend.

Bulldogs visit Leigh Centurions in the Betfred Championship tomorrow (3pm), a week ahead of their 1895 Cup semi-final at Sheffield Eagles.

“At this stage I am not sure I have got a 17 to pull together,” Diskin admitted. “We have got a spate of injuries.

“It is going to be a tough one for us, but it will give opportunities to some players who get a chance to put their hand up for the semi-final next week.”

With Batley sitting only four points clear of the relegation zone Diskin insisted they can’t afford to take their eye off the ball.

“We’ve not touched on the semi-final yet,” he said.

“We are in quite a precarious position in the league and we have been concentrating on that.

“We will think about the semi-final next week - we are fully focused on league and the job we have got to do there.”

Of Bulldogs’ situation in the relegation fight, Diskin added: “It is quite tight around the bottom of the table and we are there because we deserve to be.

“You can’t play the way we are playing, making that many errors and expect to be sitting higher in the league.

“We showed some glimpses of quality against York last weekend, but again we made too many errors.”