Annabelle Jackson, left and Rhiannon Horsman are set to make history on Saturday.

Rhiannon Horsman and Annabelle Jackson, both 15 and from the Leeds referees’ society, will be part of an all-girl team of match officials for the BARLA (British Amateur Rugby League Association) under-12s decider between Castleford team Lock Lane and West Hull (10.30am).

Horsman will referee the game with Jackson running one of the lines, along with Megan Mills from the Hull society.

Beth Neilson, of Huddersfield referees’ society, is the reserve official.

Yorkshire match officials manager Steve Race said it is the first time an all-female squad have been appointed for a Yorkshire cup final.

“Rhiannon hasn’t been refereeing long, but she has shown the dedication and determination to work hard and improve her game as a match official,” Race said.

“Annabelle is also relatively new to the role, she is excelling as a match official and this is a positive step for her.”

Lock Lane are also through to Saturday’s under-13s final, against Greetland.

Kick-off is 1.15pm, dependent on previous games not going to extra-time.

The under-13s Supplementary Cup final, between West Hull and Skirlaugh, kicks off at 11.45am.

On Sunday, Stanningley take on Kippax at the same venue (10.30am) in the under-12s Supplementary Cup decider.

The under-14s final between East Hull and Siddal follows at 11.45am.

Admission on each day is £3 for adults, £2 concessions and free for under-16s.

BARLA chairwoman Sue Taylor said: “It will be the first time for many of these players to play at a professional club’s ground.

“Whatever happens to them in years to come, they will always remember that moment, win or lose.

“This year we have added BARLA Yorkshire Youth and Junior Supplementary Cup finals for all sides knocked out of their respective age group competitions at the first round stage.

"This has seen an increase of team participation at all age groups.”