Leeds rugby league club Hunslet RLFC sign Australian brothers for 2025 season

Hunslet RLFC have signed Australian brothers Darcy and Elijah Simpson from Rochdale Hornets.

The duo joined Hornets, who are coached by ex-Hunslet boss Gary Thornton, in April from the now disbanded Cornwall club. Second-rower Darcy, 23, was part of North Queensland Cowboys’ regional academy and had spells with Cairns side Brothers and Queensland Cup outfit Brisbane Tigers before moving to England two years ago.

He said: “I am very grateful to have signed with Hunslet for the upcoming season. This is a great opportunity. After speaking with Kyle [Trout, the Parksiders’ coach], Hunslet sounded like the perfect fit for us. It’s a new challenge and I am excited about meeting the lads and getting stuck in.”

Elijah, a middle-forward, moved to England this year from the Brothers club. The 27-year-old added: “I am looking forward to the new challenge and to keep improving and growing as a player at Hunslet.

“After speaking to Kyle and getting a better understanding of his expectations for the coming season, as well as what his core values are, it made our decision quite easy. It will be a great fit for us.”

Trout said: After meeting with the brothers and hearing what they were looking for going forward - and knowing the direction we want to take the team in - there was a clear alignment. They are both hungry, competitive and are looking to settle and make their mark at the club. Myself and Knozza [assistant-coach Michael Knowles] are looking forward to them being in our environment and seeing them ripping into pre-season.”