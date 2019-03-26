Youngster Tom Holroyd required to learn quickly for Leeds Rhinos

IT HAS been a tough introduction for teenager Thomas Holroyd, but the young prop is providing some light in Leeds Rhinos’ gloom.

The 18-year-old has been among the substitutes for Rhinos’ past two games, defeats by London Broncos at at Catalans Dragons.

With Rhinos bottom of Betfred Super League it isn’t an easy time for anyone, particularly a front-row novice, but the England academy prospect is highly thought of by Leeds’ management and experience gained now will be invaluable.

Holroyd, who made one appearance off the bench last season when he was in his first year as an under-19, admitted to mixed feelings after the 26-22 loss in Perpignan three days ago.

“It’s good to get the experience out there,” he said.

“I am a young lad and I am learning off all the older lot, but it is gutting getting a loss.

TOUGH TIMES: Leeds Rhinos' head coach David Furner. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I think we deserved it and we are working hard for it.

“It will come soon.”

Holroyd was 18th man when Rhinos visited Catalans last May and he added: “It is good to see the progress I am making to actually be in the team now.

“I just need to keep working and, hopefully, get more minutes and in the team more.”

After impressing for England academy in last year’s Test series win against Australian Schoolboys Holroyd was hoping for more Super League games this year, but the opportunity has probably come sooner than he expected.

“The work I was putting in in pre-season I think I deserved a bit,” he said.

“Dave [Furner, Rhinos; coach] is rewarding me for what I’ve done so far and hopefully if I keep pushing I’ll see how I go.

“I feel good out there, I feel my carries are quite strong.

NOT THIS TIME: Trent Merrin is frustrated by the Catalans defence on Saturday evening. Picture: Pascal Rodriguez/RLphotos.com

“I need to keep working on my defence, getting up in the line and I am just learning off the older players and seeing how they play compared to the under-19s.”

Holroyd has gone straight from academy to Super League with no other competitive experience playing against men.

He said: “I played a couple of pre-season friendlies and my first [academy] game against Wakefield and then I’ve been brought into the first team.

“There’s some great leaders in this group and I am learning all the time.

“Everyone in the group is great to learn off.”

Rhinos showed some positives against Catalans, leading 12-0 early on and 16-6 after half an hour.

They were on top in patches in the first half, but conceded a run of penalties just before the break, allowing the hosts to draw level and then turned the ball over in their own territory at key times in the final 40.

Rhinos have a short turnaround to Thursday’s home derby against Castleford Tigers, but Holroyd reckons they can grab their second win of the season if they stop shooting themselves in the foot.

“We feel in control in a game, but it is just the little errors that are letting us down, I think,” he added.

“If we cut them out we will be all right.

“We are beating teams in other ways, we just need to cut the errors out.”