Women’s Super League/Academy RL: Rampant Rhinos too strong for promoted Wakefield

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos Women may have a new look about them this season, but they still proved far too strong for promoted Wakefield Trinity Ladies at Weetwood on Sunday afternoon.

Last year’s league leaders and Challenge Cup winners triumphed 58-4 to give Wakefield their first taste of what to expect in the Women’s Super League in 2019.

Togetherness, new-look Leeds Rhinos ahead of their game with Wakefield Trinity on Sunday. PIC: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Rhinos thanked the “fantastic support” they received and congratulated all who took part in the pre-match festival including East Leeds Girls, Stanningley RL, Oulton Raidettes, Batley RLFC, West Leeds WG and Farnley Falcons.

Rhinos take on Featherstone at the LD Nutrition Stadium next Sunday, kick-off 2pm, while Wakefield make the trip to York City Knights, also with a 2pm start.

n Castleford Tigers Women kicked off their 2019 campaign in emphatic style against York City Knights.

Tigers notched 15 unanswered tries for an 80-0 victory that included hat-tricks for Georgia Hetherington, Esme Reynolds and Tara Stanley.

Leeds Rhinos women's team coach, Adam Cuthbertson passes on some last-minute instructions. PIC: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

They travel to Wigan next Sunday, kick-off 2pm.

n Academy coach Rob Burrow paid tribute to his Leeds Rhinos’ performance against Newcastle Thunder. It finished 60-18 to the travellers.

“It was a solid performance,” said Burrow.

“It’s always a great experience up north against a very spirited team. Well done fellas.”

Castleford Tigers' Tara Stanley bagged a hat-trick of tries against York City Knights at the weekend.