Women’s RL, York City Knights 0 Leeds Rhinos 70: Danika Priim packs a punch on return as Rhinos run riot

Leeds Rhinos Women made a brilliant start to the defence of their Challenge Cup with a huge 70-0 win over hosts York City Knights.

Leeds opened the scoring in their opening set, Danika Priim laying the platform with a fantastic off-load on her first drive back from injury. Courtney Hill opened the Leeds account with a self-converted try.

In-form Leeds Rhinos goalkicker, Courtney Hill. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

It was all one-way traffic from that point with the lead soon racing out to 24-0; York’s error count was beginning to cause major issues and it wasn’t long before they were trailing 34-0.

A try for Sophie Nuttall made it 38 by which time the Leeds pack was laying the foundations for attacks almost at will with Danika Priim at the forefront in her first match back in over a year owing to an ACL injury.

Basketball rugby earned Caitlin Beevers her first try of the game which, with Hill’s conversion, brought up the 50 mark. Beevers’ second touchdown was a stunning individual effort that started on her 20-metre line and ended over the opposition whitewash – under the posts. Hill converted for 62-0.

The goalkicker completed her try treble at the mid-point of the second half.

The Rhinos saw the game out with another try, Suze Hill intercepting a loose pass and racing clear before being pulled down short of the line. Two plays later and Courtney Hill supplied the killer pass to put Suze Hill over in the corner.