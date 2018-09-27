Women’s RL: Talented trio shortlisted for first Woman of Steel award

LEEDS RHINOS captain Lois Forsell and Castleford Tigers duo Tara-Jane Stanley and Georgia Roche have been shortlisted for the first Woman of Steel award.

The trophy will be presented at the Steve Prescott Man of Steel awards evening on October 8.

Lois Forsell scores a try against Bradford Bulls.

Chosen by her fellow players, the Woman of Steel is awarded to the player who has made the biggest impact on the field this season.

Forsell, who plays at hooker, has been a driving force in Rhinos’ successful first season, scoring the clinching try and being named player of the match in the Challenge Cup final victory over Castleford.

Full-back Stanley joined Castleford from Thatto Heath at the end of last year and was a key part of their run to the Challenge Cup final.

Roche, a 17-year-old loose-forward, has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in the women’s game, scoring four tries in Castleford’s 48-12 Cup semi-final victory over York City Knights

Rugby Football League Chief Executive Ralph Rimmer said: “All three players shortlisted for the award are incredibly worthy nominees and have made a huge impact on field this season.

“It has been fantastic to see the interest and support for the women’s game increase this year and this will only grow further in 2019 and beyond as all 12 founder clubs aim to take part in the Women’s Super League by 2021.”