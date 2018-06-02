Women’s RL: Rhinos fully focused on Cup clash with Wakefield

LEEDS RHINOS will be aiming to make things personal when they switch their focus from Women’s Super League to the Challenge Cup tomorrow.

Leeds begin their first campaign in the knockout competition with a home tie against Wakefield Trinity at Weetwood Sports Park (1pm).

Lois Forsell.

Rhinos are second in the elite division and will go into the game as favourites against Trinity who play in the Women’s Championship.

But Leeds captain Lois Forsell is taking nothing for granted.

She said: “It is the Challenge Cup and Adam [Cuthbertson, Rhinos’ coach] has told us to take it each game at a time - and we’ve got to take it personally.

“The only thing standing between us and the Challenge Cup, at this moment in time, is that team.

“Wakefield are in the Championship, but their men’s team are in Super League so they’ve got that behind them.

“They are top of the Championship and will be keen to show what they are all about and to test themselves ahead of next season when they hopefully join Women’s Super League.”

Trinity have a 100 per cent record after four league games, but Leeds are also in good form.

They bounced back from their only defeat so far, to St Helens, by beating Castleford Tigers 42-12 at Emerald Headingley last week.

Forsell admitted they had been “miles off” against Saints, but said: “It was good to bounce back.

“We needed to do that and it was good to get a bit of confidence back.

“We’re looking forward to Sunday and hopefully we can get another win and produce a Leeds Rhinos performance.”

Forsell was a Challenge Cup winner with Bradford Bulls last season and described the competition as “a bit of a driving force” for the girls’ and women’s game.

She recalled: “The final was at Heworth in York and Bradford Bulls brought double decker buses of fans. It was the first time we thought ‘people have turned up to see us play’.

“The atmosphere was amazing and to win the Challenge Cup is special for any player.”