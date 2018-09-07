Women’s RL: Rhinos forward Marshall lays down law to guard against complacency

LEEDS RHINOS will be looking to settle a score and get their bid for top spot back on track when they face St Helens in Women’s Super League on Sunday.

Rhinos have slipped to third in the table, one point behind leaders Saints, who have played a game more, and Wigan Warriors.

The Challenge Cup holders lost 23-22 to Wigan in their previous match and forward Rhiannon Marshall stressed: “We need to win this one.”

Marshall said: “Against Wigan it was just one of those games. We started off really well and because we were 10 points up we took our foot off the gas too early.

“We got a bit complacent and we brought them back into the game with the penalty count – theirs was double ours. We have been working on that.”

Rhinos’ only other defeat this season was 20-14 at Saints in May.

Marshall added: “I think they had 90 per cent of the possession and they should have put a lot more points on us than they did. We’ve definitely improved a lot, we’ve learned a lot and I think we could give it to them this weekend.”

Sunday’s game at Weetwood Sports Park kicks off at 1pm.

South Leeds Spartans face Oulton Raidettes in a curtain-raiser at 11.30am.

Also in Super League on Sunday, Featherstone Rovers play host to York City Knights and Castleford Tigers visit Wigan (both 2pm).