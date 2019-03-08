Women’s RL: Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity derby to kick off Women’s Super League 2019

Have your say

LEEDS RHINOS will kick off their Women’s Super League campaign with a home derby against top-flight newcomers Wakefield Trinity.

Fixtures for the elite competition have been published today to coincide with International Women’s Day. Rhinos face Trinity at their Weetwood Sports Park base on Sunday, April 7.

Danielle Anderson faces up to Vanessa Temple during the women's Super League Grand Final last year.

That is followed by a run of five successive away games including visits to Featherstone Rovers on April 14 and Castleford Tigers two weeks later.

Most of Rhinos’ home matches are scheduled for Weetwood, but they will take on Tigers at Emerald Headingley on Saturday, August 17.

Rhinos beat York City Knights in their opening pre-season game last weekend and will play UK Armed Forces at Weetwood on Sunday, March 24 (1pm).

Tigers, who were runners-up to Rhinos in last year’s Challenge Cup final and are expected to be among the Super League title contenders this season, visit York in round one on April 7.

Rhiannon Marshall on the attack for Leeds Rhinos is last year's Women's Super League Grand Final against Wigan.

Featherstone begin away to Bradford Bulls the same afternoon.

Other teams in the competition this year are champions Wigan Warriors, who beat Leeds in the 2018 Grand Final, and St Helens.

Tigers are set to stage their home games at Mend-a-Hose Jungle, with Rovers based at LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road and Trinity playing matches at Sharlston Rovers.

2019 Women’s Super League fixtures

LEEDS RHINOS

April 7 Wakefield Trinity (H) 14 Featherstone Rovers (A) 28 Castleford Tigers (A) May 12 Wigan Warriors (A) June 2 York City Knights (A) 30 Bradford Bulls (A) July 21 St Helens (H) August 4 York City Knights (H) 11 Featherstone Rovers (H) 17 Castleford Tigers (H) September 1 Bradford Bulls (H) 8 St Helens (A) 15 Wakefield Trinity (A) 29 Wigan Warriors (H)

CASTLEFORD TIGERS

April 7 York City Knights (A) 14 Wigan Warriors (A) 28 Leeds Rhinos (H) May 12 St Helens (H) June 2 Bradford Bulls (A) 30 Featherstone Rovers (A) July 21 Wakefield Trinity (H) August 4 Bradford Bulls (H) 11 Wigan Warriors (H) 17 Leeds Rhinos (A) September 1 Featherstone Rovers (H) 8 Wakefield Trinity (A) 15 York City Knights (H) 29 St Helens (A)

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS

April 7 Bradford Bulls (A) 14 Leeds Rhinos (H) 28 St Helens (A) May 12 Wakefield Trinity (A) June 2 Wigan Warriors (A) 30 Castleford Tigers (H) July 21 York City Knights (H) August 4 Wigan Warriors (H) 11 Leeds Rhinos (A) 18 St Helens (H) September 1 Castleford Tigers (A) 8 York City Knights (A) 15 Bradford Bulls (H) 29 Wakefield Trinity (H)

WAKEFIELD TRINITY

April 7 Leeds Rhinos (A) 14 York City Knights (A) 28 Bradford Bulls (A) May 12 Featherstone Rovers (H) June 2 St Helens (H) 30 Wigan Warriors (H) July 21 Castleford Tigers (A) August 4 St Helens (A) 11 York City Knights (H) 18 Bradford Bulls (H) September 1 Wigan Warriors (A) 8 Castleford Tigers (H) 15 Leeds Rhinos (H) 29 Featherstone Rovers (A)