Women’s RL: Leeds Rhinos 40 Castleford Tigers 12

Leeds Rhinos Women bounced back from their first defeat of the season to overrun Castleford Tigers 40-12 at Emerald Headingley yesterday.

Rhinos got off to the worst possible start by allowing the kick-off to go dead and concede a goal-line drop out, all but gifting Cas a 6-0 advantage.

Danika Priim. PIC: Leeds Rhinos RLFC

Lois Forsell dummied over and Courtney Hill landed a huge conversion to level, and by half-time Rhinos had crossed for four tries and a 20-6 lead.

Aussie import Hill raced away at the start of the second half for a try she also converted to give Rhinos a 20-point cushion. The second half was halted for lengthy spells following injuries to Castleford’s Tamzin Renouf and Danika Priim of Leeds, after which Leeds regained control.

It was a hugely successful first home game for Leeds Rhinos PDRL as well, as they too defeat Tigers, 56-14.

Rhinos made the best possible start, scoring from the first set of six off the kick-off, and retaining the lead until the last whistle, after going 32-4 in front by half-time.