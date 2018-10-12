Women’s RL: Freescoring novice Hill on track to fulfil season’s goal with Leeds Rhinos

A YEAR ago Suze Hill had never played rugby league, but tomorrow she could become a treble winner.

The winger has scored 13 tries in 16 appearances for Leeds Rhinos who face Wigan Warriors in the Women’s Super League Grand Final at Manchester Regional Arena.

Leeds Rhinos captain Lois Forsell.

Hill was a try scorer for Rhinos when they beat Castleford Tigers in the Challenge Cup final two months ago and a key member of the team which finished top of the Super League table.

“I played football since I was eight,” recalled Hill whose clubs included Bradford City women and Lincoln Ladies.

“I was scouted from my primary school and from there my love of football kicked off.

“Up until about three years ago it was my life and I have only just started playing rugby this season.”

Of her change of sports, Hill explained: “I had been thinking about it because I’ve always been a big Leeds Rhinos fan.

“I saw on Facebook there was a taster session for fans to come down to Headingley and have a go.

“I saw Lois [Forsell, Rhinos’ women’s captain and development officer] and she invited me to the trials.

“I went to the second trial and from there I started playing rugby league.

“I grew up with my nephew, Jack Vincent, who plays for Stanningley.

“We used to mess about with a rugby ball and I think that helped me a lot, but that was my only connection with rugby league, messing about in the back garden.”

Rhinos will go into tomorrow’s game as slight favourites, having won two of their three games against Wigan this year. Hill predicted: “It is going to be a great day for both teams to show what they’ve got.

“I think we have got this, going into it we’re not changing anything and we are going in there to win it.”

It has already been a successful season, but the treble would be a stunning feat for a new team.

Hill said: “At the beginning of the season we have to write down what we wanted to achieve and this was one of them.

“To come away with this trophy as well as the other two would be a great achievement. We have worked so hard since pre-season, it is the last game and we need to show what we’ve got.”