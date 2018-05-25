Women’s RL: Derby writes its chapter in Headingley history book

HISTORY WILL be made on Sunday when Emerald Headingley stages a Women’s Super League game for the first time.

And Leeds Rhinos’ derby against Castleford Tigers (1pm) will be a dream come true for Danika Priim as she finally goes from watching in the South Stand to playing in front of it.

Priim, a teacher who joined the new Rhinos side from 2017 champions Bradford Bulls, played for England in last year’s World Cup, but described the opportunity to run out at Headingley as an “incredible experience”.

She said: “I’ve been a Rhinos fans since 1996. I first went with my older brother and since then I’ve stood in the South Stand many times.

“I can’t wait. It is an honour pulling the Rhinos shirt on and I have been fortunate enough to play at some great grounds, but Headingley’s one I’ve never played at and I have always wanted to.

“To finally run out at Headingley will be a privilege and I am really excited about it.”

The derby, which will be followed by a physical disabilities match between Leeds and Castleford (3pm), is an opportunity to showcase the new competition.

“Hopefully we will get a good crowd and we’ll get rid of some of the misconceptions people have got about the women’s game,” Priim added.

“People think the hits are not as hard and it’s maybe not as fast or skilful, but the hits are relatively as hard in the women’s game as the men’s.

“We play nice, open rugby and I’d encourage anybody who can to come to Headingley – or another game – and see for themselves, because it is entertaining to watch.”

Leeds won their opening three games of the season, but suffered defeat for the first time last Sunday when they were beaten 20-14 at St Helens.

They have dropped to third in the table, with Tigers second and Saints at the top.

“It wasn’t our best performance, by far,” said Priim, who plays at prop.

“We’ve worked hard in training on righting a few wrongs.

“We’ve been getting back in the wrestle room and working on our contact.

“That was our main error last week, but hopefully we’ve fixed things up and we can put on a good show and get a good win.”