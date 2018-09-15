Women’s RL: Cuthbertson excited by backs-to-the-wall challenge against Tigers

LEEDS RHINOS could virtually guarantee top spot in Women’s Super League with a win at Castleford Tigers tomorrow (2pm), but coach Adam Cuthbertson reckons it is their biggest challenge so far.

Rhinos went top last week when they beat St Helens and Tigers won at Wigan Warriors.

Leeds overcame Castleford at Headingley earlier in the campaign and pipped them in last month’s Challenge Cup final, but Cuthbertson admitted: “Our backs are completely and utterly against the wall.”

He said: “We’re going to have a few missing this week due to injury and people away.

“It is going to be a good test of what we can do to shuffle the team around and put out a competitive side and go and do a job.”

But the coach added: “This week excites me because it is a good Cas team. We are probably going to have to go with a majority of under-19s, but it is a good test of our strength and character and for myself and my staff to make sure it all works and we get things right for the weekend.”

Rhinos will be expected to win at York City Knights in their final game so victory tomorrow would keep them on track for the treble.

Cuthbertson said: “We have put ourselves in position to take out the league leaders. We went first last weekend, Wigan are a point behind and we only need to draw or win this week.”

Featherstone Rovers visit Bradford Bulls tomorrow.