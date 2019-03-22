Women’s RL: Army test will be perfect warm-up for Leeds Rhinos says Caitlin Beevers

LEEDS RHINOS will step up preparations for the new Women’s Super League season when they face Army at Sports Park, Weetwood, on Sunday (1pm).

It is the second and final warm-up game for coach Adam Cuthbertson’s side who defeated top-flight rivals York City Knights 42-0 earlier this month.

Rhinos have a point to prove this year after a last-gasp penalty goal in the 2018 Grand Final against Wigan Warriors cost them the treble.

The league leaders and Challenge Cup holders – who beat Army 46-10 en-route to lifting the trophy – are determined to go one better and England international Caitlin Beevers said this weekend’s tune up will be vital ahead of their league opener against Wakefield Trinity next month.

“I’m very excited,” said the full-back who scored a try in the Grand Final defeat and was Leeds’ young player of the year.

“Sunday will give us the opportunity to try out new moves and get used to how we all play again.

Caitlin Beevers runs through the WIgan defence to score a try during the 2018 Grand Final.

“I think the game will be a great test for me and the girls because it will be different from the Challenge Cup match.

“We’ve got fixed shirts [squad numbers] this season so we each know our roles in the match and what we need to work on individually. Sunday will be a great platform for us to do this.

“It will be great to be back at Weetwood, the facilities are excellent.

“They really look after us and the pitch is great.

“We had plenty of success on that pitch last season and hopefully when the season gets started we can produce the same sort of performances again.”

Army are not a Super League side, but Beevers warned: “They are tough, very strong and good in contact.

“We can’t take anything for granted.”

Rhinos’ pre-season included a camp with the Army in North Yorkshire.

“Going out to the Catterick army base as part of our pre-season was really tough,” Beevers recalled.

“You could see why they are so strong and physical with the drills that we did and it shows that, when it comes to a game situation, we need to be on top throughout.”

Cuthbertson’s squad for tomorrow includes 15 members of Leeds’ Grand Final side.

Rhiannion Marshall has joined Castleford Tigers and Manina Spurr and Chloe Kerrigan are absent from this weekend’s team.

New players Lucy Hewitt and Evie Jackson are included on the bench along with Larissa Deaves who is set to make her first appearance since the 80-0 home win over York last season.

Tasha Gaines makes her first Rhinos appearance after spending last season out through injury.

The back line remains unchanged. Admission to the game is free.

Rhinos’ squad is: Beevers, Laverick, Robinson, Booth, S Hill, Butcher, C Hill, Johnson, Gaines, Anderson, Staveley, Nuttal, Lacey. Subs Townend, Frain, Deaves, Hewitt, Oldroyd, Jackson.