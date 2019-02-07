Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos: Leeds looking to make it seventh time lucky at Wigan

Have your say

LEEDS RHINOS will aim to make it seventh time lucky when they take on Wigan Warriors at DW Stadium tomorrow.

Rhinos have lost their last six games away to Wigan since a 20-6 Super League win on September 5, 2012.

Harry Newman, centre.

In their last three visits Leeds Rhinos have conceded a brow-raising 108 points and scored only 14.

Wigan also have the edge in overall Super League meetings, having won 39 to Rhinos’ 29 with four draws.

Both teams could be unchanged despite getting their campaign off to a losing start last week.

Rhinos coach Dave Furner – a former Wigan player – will select from the 17 beaten 26-6 at Warrington Wolves six days ago, plus centre Harry Newman and prop Nathaniel Peteru. Newman played for Featherstone Rovers on dual-registration last weekend and Peteru was not selected by Leeds.

Nathaniel Peteru.

Carl Ablett and Dom Crosby remain on the injured list and Jamie Jones-Buchanan is not risked after returning to training this week following a chest infection.

Ablett is hoping to be available later this month following surgery on an ankle.

Crosby underwent a similar operation and is now running at training, but is between two and four weeks away from his comeback.

Adrian Lam, Wigan’s coach, has named an unchanged 19 from last week’s 22-12 reverse at St Helens.

Morgan Escare and Taulima Tautai were the two who missed out.

Wigan forward Willie Isa, who played 11 times for Castleford Tigers in 2011, is poised to make his 200th career appearance tomorrow.

It will be hooker Sam Powell’s 150th Super League game for Wigan.

Wigan Warriors: from Bullock, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Farrell, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hamlin, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O’Loughlin, Powell, Sarginson, Tautai, Williams.

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, T Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Ward, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Oledzki, Donaldson, Newman.

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 7.45pm.