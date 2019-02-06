Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos: Latest team news

LEEDS RHINOS have called up England Academy international Harry Newman and front-rower Nathaniel Peteru into their 19-man squad to face Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium on Friday.

Newman played for dual-registration partners Featherstone Rovers in their narrow defeat to Bradford Bulls last weekend and comes in for Cameron Smith while Peteru replaces Jamie Jones-Buchanan who missed last week’s defeat at Warrington with a chest infection and has only returned to training this week.

Nathaniel Peteru.

For Wigan, Dominic Manfredi misses out following a clean-out of the fluid on his knee while Joe Burgess is still absent following his knee injury back in April last year.

Last week’s injury concerns over Tony Clubb and Gabe Hamlin have been allayed and are both are confirmed as fit to play on Friday night.

Wigan Warriors squad: Bullock, Clubb, Davies, Escaré, Farrell, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hamlin, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O’Loughlin, Powell, Sarginson, Tautai, Williams.

Leeds Rhinos squad: Walker, T Briscoe, Watkins (c), Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Ward, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Oledzki, Donaldson, Newman.

Referee: Ben Thaler.

Kick-off: 7.45pm Friday.