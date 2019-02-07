Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos: Coaching ‘new boys’ Dave Furner and Adrian Lam go back long way

FORMER TEAM-MATES Dave Furner and Adrian Lam are in a similar situation, on opposite sides.

Lam took charge of Wigan Warriors in the off-season and Furner is new to his role as Leeds Rhinos coach.

Wigan Warriors head coach Adrian Lam.

The duo have a lifelong connection as members of Wigan’s 2002 Challenge Cup-winning side and though they both got off to a losing start last week, Lam has no doubt his old colleague will turn things around at Rhinos.

“I made my debut here with Dave Furner and we’re both coming back here for the first time,” said the Wigan boss ahead of tomorrow’s clash.

“I know him pretty well and I’m sure he’ll be shattered from last weekend. I remember sitting in the dressing room, when I saw him I felt at ease and comfortable and there’ll be Leeds players who will feel that too. “There’s definitely a kindred spirit there [from the Cup triumph]. When I see him, I have that feeling of gratitude and love I suppose, that you’ve shared a moment with someone that neither of you will ever forget.

“Every time I shake his hand, I get goosebumps thinking about it. I love having a beer with him and reminiscing about how young we were when we played here – and I certainly wish him all the best at Leeds.”

Trent Merrin.

Lam also has great respect for Rhinos forward Trent Merrin after working with him in the Australia squad. He said: “He’s a great person for starters. In that team they’ll love playing alongside him. As a forward he was one of our best in the Kangaroos – great footwork, an off-load and he can lead their go-forward.”

Of tomorrow’s game, Lam insisted: “We’re not going to take them lightly. This week has been about us, but we certainly have a healthy respect for Leeds. I hope they take another week to gel, but we’ll prepare ourselves.”