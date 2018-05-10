Widnes Vikings v Leeds Rhinos: Front-row injury curse claims another victim

Have your say

THE INJURY curse affecting Leeds Rhinos’ front-rowers this season has claimed another victim.

Brad Singleton is the latest prop set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a broken hand in last week’s 32-22 defeat by Warrington Wolves.

Mikolaj Oledzki.

The Ireland international was due to undergo surgery today and could be out for six to eight weeks.

Winger Ryan Hall has been named in Rhinos’ initial 19 for tonight’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup sixth-round tie at Widnes Vikings, but coach Brian McDermott said he will miss the game due to a shoulder injury.

Mikolaj Oledzki has been drafted into the initial 19-man squad for tonight, after playing on dual-registration for Featherstone Rovers last weekend.

Hooker Brad Dwyer and full-back Jack Walker could both return from injuries sustained in the Good Friday draw at Huddersfield Giants.

Brad Dwyer.

Walker has missed six first-team games owing to an ankle problem, but played for the under-19s last week.

Dwyer suffered a fractured elbow at Easter, but featured in the next two matches before the injury was diagnosed.

Remaining on Rhinos’ injury list are centre Liam Sutcliffe (foot), prop Mitch Garbutt (knee) and second-rower Brett Delaney (shoulder).

Hall and Delaney could be available next week.

Widnes boss Denis Betts will make at least three changes to the team which lost 28-18 at Huddersfield Giants last week.

On-loan Rhinos centre Jimmy Keinhorst drops out, along with winger Patrick Ah Van and scrum-half Danny Craven. Jay and Ted Chapelhow are in contention for a recall, as are Ed Chamberlain, Jordan Johnstone and Stefan Marsh.

Widnes Vikings: from W Albert, Burke, Cahill, Chamberlain, J Chapelhow, T Chapelhow, Gerrard, Gilmore, Hanbury, Heremaia, Ince, Johnstone, Leuluai, Marsh, Olbison, Runciman, White, Whitley, Wilde.

Leeds Rhinos: from Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Hall, Moon, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, Dwyer, Mullally, Ferres, Peteru, Handley, Walker, Oledzki, Walters.

Referee: Greg Dolan (Dewsbury).

Kick-off: Tonight, 8pm.