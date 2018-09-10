Widnes Vikings 6 Leeds Rhinos 16: Check out the players match ratings

Have your say

Yorkshire Evening Post rugby league writer Peter Smith described Leeds Rhinos’ performance at Widnes as ‘ugly’ and that the Vikings were even worse.

Not surprisingly his player ratings for this Qualifiers encounter were not overly generous, though young full-back Jack Walker was awarded a stand-out ‘8’ along with prop Brad Singleton.

Take a look, and see if you agree.

LEEDS RHINOS

24 Jack Walker:8/10

2 Tom Briscoe:6/10

18 Jimmy Keinhorst:6/10

6 Joel Moon:6/10

34 Luke Briscoe:5/10

4 Liam Sutcliffe:6/10

7 Richie Myler:7/10

36 Dom Crosby:7/10

14 Brad Dwyer:6/10

10 Brad Singleton:8/10

11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan:7/10

19 Brett Ferres:6/10

37 Jordan Thompson:6/10

Subs

9 Matt Parcell:7/10

21 Nathaniel Peteru:6/10

28 Cameron Smith:6/10

30 Josh Walters:6/10

WIDNES VIKINGS

6 Joe Mellor:6/10

5 Patrick Ah Van:6/10

3 Krisnan Inu:6/10

4 Charly Runciman:6/10

40 Owen Buckley:5/10

35 Joe Lyons:6/10

42 Liam Finn:6/10

25 Jay Chapelhow:7/10

9 Lloyd White:6/10

11 Chris Houston:7/10

39 Weller Hauraki:7/10

41 Harrison Hansen:6/10

20 Macgraff Leuluai:6/10

Subs

23 Danny Walker:6/10

43 Charlie Gubb:6/10

16 Tom Olbison:7/10

17 Sam Wilde:6/10

REFEREE

Chris Kendal: (Huddersfield)5/10