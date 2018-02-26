Widnes Vikings 23 Leeds Rhinos 6: Peter Smith’s player ratings

Have your say

Following their World Club Challenge defeat against Melbourne Storm, an injury-hit Leeds Rhinos team got back to league action yesterday, going down 23-6 at Widnes Vikings.

Here’s how Peter Smith rated the players’ performances:

Richie Myler is tackled by Hep Cahill and Aaron Heremaia.

LEEDS RHINOS

1 Ashton Golding: 9/10

26 Harry Newman: 5/10

3 Kallum Watkins: 8/10

Brett Delaney is tackled by Aaron Heremaia and Chris Dean.

18 Jimmy Keinhorst: 6/10

22 Ash Handley: 6/10

4 Liam Sutcliffe: 5/10

7 Richie Myler: 6/10

11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan: 8/10

9 Matt Parcell: 7/10

10 Brad Singleton: 7/10

30 Josh Walters: 8/10

15 Brett Delaney: 8/10

23 Jack Ormondroyd: 7/10

Substitutes

14 Brad Dwyer: 7/10

17 Mitch Garbutt: 8/10

28 Mikolaj Oledzki: 6/10

27 Cameron Smith: N/A

WIDNES VIKINGS

1 Rhys Hanbury: 9/10

24 Ed Chamberlain: 6/10

15 Danny Craven: 7/10

3 Krisnan Inu: 9/10

2 Stefan Marsh: 6/10

6 Joe Mellor: 8/10

7 Tom Gilmore: 8/10

25 Jay Chapelhow: 8/10

33 Aaron Heremaia: 7/10

13 Hep Cahill: 6/10

14 Chris Dean: 6/10

12 Matt Whitley: 8/10

16 Tom Olbison: 7/10

Substitutes

23 Danny Walker: 7/10

36 Wellington Albert: 8/10

26 Ted Chapelhow: 6/10

17 Sam Wilde: 6/10

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham): 6/10

Attendance: 5,519.