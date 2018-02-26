Widnes Vikings 23 Leeds Rhinos 6: Peter Smith’s player ratings

Following their World Club Challenge defeat against Melbourne Storm, an injury-hit Leeds Rhinos team got back to league action yesterday, going down 23-6 at Widnes Vikings.
Here’s how Peter Smith rated the players’ performances:
LEEDS RHINOS
1 Ashton Golding: 9/10
26 Harry Newman: 5/10
3 Kallum Watkins: 8/10
18 Jimmy Keinhorst: 6/10
22 Ash Handley: 6/10
4 Liam Sutcliffe: 5/10
7 Richie Myler: 6/10
11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan: 8/10
9 Matt Parcell: 7/10
10 Brad Singleton: 7/10
30 Josh Walters: 8/10
15 Brett Delaney: 8/10
23 Jack Ormondroyd: 7/10
Substitutes
14 Brad Dwyer: 7/10
17 Mitch Garbutt: 8/10
28 Mikolaj Oledzki: 6/10
27 Cameron Smith: N/A
WIDNES VIKINGS
1 Rhys Hanbury: 9/10
24 Ed Chamberlain: 6/10
15 Danny Craven: 7/10
3 Krisnan Inu: 9/10
2 Stefan Marsh: 6/10
6 Joe Mellor: 8/10
7 Tom Gilmore: 8/10
25 Jay Chapelhow: 8/10
33 Aaron Heremaia: 7/10
13 Hep Cahill: 6/10
14 Chris Dean: 6/10
12 Matt Whitley: 8/10
16 Tom Olbison: 7/10
Substitutes
23 Danny Walker: 7/10
36 Wellington Albert: 8/10
26 Ted Chapelhow: 6/10
17 Sam Wilde: 6/10
Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham): 6/10
Attendance: 5,519.