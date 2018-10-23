Watch: Playing for England is no sideline for Richie Myler

LEEDS RHINOS’ player of the year Richie Myler insists he is not in the England squad to sit on the sidelines.

Myler earned his first cap since 2012 in last week’s 44-6 win over France and has remained with England for the three-Test series against New Zealand which begins in Hull on Saturday.

England's Richie Myler (centre) celebrates his try against France.

England faced France without their Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves players.

George Williams is expected to feature this weekend alongside Jake Connor, who played at scrum-half against France, in the halves.

Having been in the original squad they are ahead of Myler in the pecking order, but the Leeds man – called up as a replacement for injured scrum-half Luke Gale – insisted he is keen to feature at some stage over the next three weeks.

“I want to add as much as I can to the team,” he said.

England's Jonny Lomax.

“I’d like to keep my position and keep playing.

“That’s Wayne’s [coach Wayne Bennett] decision, but I feel like I’ve put a good account of myself forward, I am glad to be here and I am going to work as hard as I can for the team and what will be, will be.”

Myler is the only Leeds player – and lone representative of a team from this year’s Betfred Qualifiers – in the full England squad.

“We’ve not really had a great year, but I think on a personal level I’ve played all right,” he said.

George Williams.

“I’ve been quite happy with my performance. The recognition’s nice and I am glad I am back in the mix.”

Myler said at his first training session with Leeds, 11 months ago, an England recall was his aim.

“That’s why I came back from Catalans really, because – no disrespect – I just thought I was a bit more in the shop window playing for Leeds,” he confirmed.

“That has obviously paid off, I am happy to be here and I’ll be working as hard as I can to stay in the team and add as much as I can and help the team as much as possible.

“We have got a great squad, We are missing a few players, but the players who’ve come in are full of quality.

“It is a great environment to be around, all the boys are great and we’re going to be working as hard as we can.”

Myler reckons England are in a better position now than the last time he was involved.

“Coming back into it, it is tighter-knit and a bit more mature,” he said. “Everyone’s working for the same goal, which is good.”

England led 38-0 at half-time against France before easing off in the final 40.

Myler recalled: “I really enjoyed it, it was good to be back out there.

“It was a clinical performance in the first half and I thought we defended well as a unit.”

Of his own effort, he said: “I was quite happy. I’ve just come in to add as much as I can to the squad and I’ll see how it goes.”

Myler will be back training with Rhinos early in pre-season, despite England duties.

“I’m going to go on holiday for a few weeks, then I’ll be back in,” he said.

“With a new coach coming in and a new structure it’s important.

“And I want to get back in anyway, I am rubbish at training on my own. I hate it so I won’t be off too long, a couple of weeks and I’ll be straight back in.”