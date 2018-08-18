WATCH - London Broncos v Leeds Rhinos: Ablett puts affiliations on hold for latest test

TOMORROW’S GAME at London Broncos will be a trip down memory lane for Leeds Rhinos’ veteran forward Carl Ablett.

The 32-year-old is a former Leeds team-mate of Broncos coach Danny Ward and had a stint with London at the start of his career.

Carl Ablett in action against Toulouse.

Ablett made his Rhinos debut in an infamous 36-36 draw with London at Griffin Park, Brentford, in July, 2004.

Ward was also among Rhinos’ substitutes that day and Ablett recalled: “He was a real character – a funny character.

“He was really tough to play with, but off the field he had a funny side. You saw that last week the way he was watching that Widnes game, smiling and enjoying it.

“I saw a few of the scenes afterwards when he was in the dressing room and it seems he’s one of the lads still. He still has that banter in him and obviously he’s taken that into his coaching.

Carl Ablett in 2005.

“They are coming into this middle-eights with no pressure on them.

“If you spoke to a coach at a top club who had pressure every week it might be a bit different, but for a bloke who’s learned his trade a bit in the academy down there it’s good to see he’s kept that.”

Ablett reckons Ward’s personality has been a key factor in London’s success this year.

They finished second in the Betfred Championship for the third successive season despite previous coach Andrew Henderson’s departure to join Warrington Wolves last October.

Ward has stepped up from assistant-coach and Ablett said: “You can tell the lads there want to play for him and he’s getting the most out of them. It’s great that ex-players who played here have gone on to coaching and are being successful. Look at that team that I came into at that time – there’s a few coaches knocking about now.”

But Ablett admitted when they played together he never saw Ward as a coach in waiting.

“You don’t really expect front-rowers to be coaches do you?” he joked. “They’re not the smartest blokes, especially on the field!

“Their job is to drive and tackle. It probably is a surprise to see so many front-rowers and players who play in the forwards take up coaching. He has worked his way up and it’s good to see.”

London will go into tomorrow’s game on a high after their stunning 21-20 win at Widnes and Ablett – who played in Leeds’ 42-28 success at Ealing Trailfinders two years ago on Monday – insisted Rhinos are gearing up for a tough afternoon.

Rhinos were given a fright by Toulouse, who finished behind London on points difference in the Championship, in their opening Qualifiers tie last weekend.

Leeds led 20-4 after half an hour, but were pegged back to a four-point lead at half-time and did not run away with the match until the final quarter.

“I watched London’s game last week and you could tell they had no fear,” Ablett said.

“They played a bit, passed a lot, off-loaded and chanced their arm.

“Then you saw Toulouse come here and play exactly the same.

“There was no pressure on them and they have really taken it to Super League teams.

“If we were under any impression it wouldn’t be like that we’re definitely not now. Defensively we’re going to have to front up.

“There were periods against Toulouse when we weren’t good enough. The amount of off-loads they got on the second phase really troubled us.

“I’m sure London will be looking at that video and getting very excited by it. They do like to pass and exploit some stuff so I’m sure they’ll have a go on Sunday.”

Tomorrow’s game will revive memories of Ablett’s five-match loan spell at London 13 years ago.

“It was a different way of life and it helped me grow up,” he recalled.

“I was grateful to them as it provided me with some game time in Super League.

“They played at Griffin Park, Brentford, and Tony Rea was coach with Rohan Smith as his assistant. It was a good grounding as a player to go down there. We’ve seen it plenty of times. Brad Dwyer’s been down there, I think, and there’s plenty of lads that made that move.

“It was all a bit of an eye-opener. We played Leeds and they must have sorted the deal out then as I got on the coach back down to London with them!

“That was my first time meeting them.

“They played here and I got straight on the bus with them back down there.”

l LEEDS Rhinos under-19s take on Wakefield Trinity at Mobile Rocket Stadium, Belle Vue, today (noon).