Watch: Leeds Rhinos “going back to the drawing board” says Tom Briscoe

LEEDS RHINOS are going “back to the drawing board” this week, winger Tom Briscoe says.

Rhinos travel to Hull in three days’ time, on the back of a painful 35-18 home loss to Wakefield Trinity.

That came after a win at Salford Red Devils and encouraging performance against St Helens and Briscoe admitted it was a step backwards.

“The first few games we showed signs of building, then last week it kind of unravelled a bit, so back to the drawing board this week,” said the former Hull man.

“We are going to have a tough week in training, look at the things that went wrong and why and fix that up for Friday.”

Though Rhinos were outplayed by Trinity, Briscoe insisted he is “definitely” confident Leeds can get their act back together.

“The signs were there from the first few weeks,” he said.

“We will put it [the defeat four days ago] down to just being one of those weeks.

“We will fix it up and start progressing again.

“Defensively we let ourselves down and conceded way too many points, too easily as well. In attack we have shown we can score points so if we fix that defence up it will go a long way to helping us out.”

Briscoe and Kallum Watkins, on Rhinos’ right-edge, had a tough night against Trinity winger Tom Johnstone and his centre Bill Tupou.

“Our defence just got broken down too easily,” was Briscoe’s assessment.

“Decision-making on the end of shirts, we’ve been handling in the first few games, but it didn’t quite happen.

“But knowing the problem goes a long way to solving it and we’ll be working on that this week.”

Hull, who had lost 13 successive games before back-to-back victories at Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants, have climbed to fifth in Betfred Super League and are beginning to get key players back from injury.

Rhinos have won eight of the last 10 meetings between the teams and Briscoe predicted: “They will be confident after their last two games and looking at the results from us.

“We know we’ve got another tough game. We have got a good record against them, but they are always tough, close games.

“Going there we know we need to have a lot of improvement with our game. We have had a weekend to freshen up, we’ll go hard this week and go over there and, hopefully, get a good performance.”

The loss to Wakefield left Rhinos, who have played a game more than most of their rivals, third from bottom in the table with only Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants – who meet on Friday – below them.

There is a long way to go this season, but Briscoe conceded they need to start picking up wins sooner rather than later.

“We are still early in the season so we know we’ve got a lot of time, but time soon runs out,” he said.

“We need to start getting some points as well as improving week-in, week-out. We want to start learning from wins as well as losses.”