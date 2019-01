Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos - squads announced

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos and hosts Warrington Wolves have announced their 19-man squads for Saturday’s Betfred Super League opener.

Off-season signings Konrad Hurrell, Tui Lolohea, Trent Merrin and James Donaldson are all included for Leeds and captain Kallum Watkins is set to play his first competitive game since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury last May.

Konrad Hurrell Picture Tony Johnson.

Warrington have named new faces Blake Austin (from Canberra Raiders), Jason Clark (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Jake Mamo (Huddersfield Giants), Lama Tasi (Salford Red Devils) and Danny Walker (Widnes Vikings) in their 19.

Leeds Rhinos’ initial 19 is: Jack Walker, Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Tui Lolohea, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Matt Parcell, Brad Singleton, Trent Merrin, Stevie Ward, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Brett Ferres, Mikolaj Oledzki, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Cameron Smith, James Donaldson.

Warrington’s initial squad is: Ryan Atkins, Blake Austin, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Lama Tasi, Danny Walker, Ben Westwood.