Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos: All change for Rhinos as eight players could return for Cup semi-final

LEEDS RHINOS’ Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final line-up will be much changed from the one beaten in their last game of the regular Betfred Super League season.

Eight players who missed the 38-22 defeat at Salford Red Devils seven days ago could feature against Warrington Wolves at Bolton Wanderers’ University of Bolton Stadium on Sunday.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

Winger Ryan Hall (shoulder) and scrum-half Richie Myler (ankle) have been named in Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad after not being risked last week.

Forward Jamie Jones-Buchanan, who has not played since May, could feature following knee surgery, prop Anthony Mullally is in contention after three games out due to concussion and back-rower Brett Ferres, sidelined for two matches with a hairline fracture in a leg, is also included.

Props Adam Cuthbertson and Mikolaj Oledzki – who since the Salford game have both become a father for the first time – are back in the frame after being rested last week, along with full-back Jack Walker. Prop Mitch Garbutt misses out because of a knee injury suffered at Salford.

Carl Ablett damaged an ankle during the same game and was in a protective boot earlier this week, but is named in the 19.

His fellow second-rower Jordan Thompson and winger Luke Briscoe are Cup-tied and prop Dom Crosby is ineligible under the terms of his loan move from Warrington. Centre Jimmy Keinhorst and loose-forward Cameron Smith drop out.

Centre Kallum Watkins and forwards Stevie Ward and Brett Delaney remain on the casualty list.

Warrington’s Sitaleki Akauola has been ruled out due to illness. George King, Mitch Brown and Ben Pomeroy are vying to replace him in the 17.

Leeds Rhinos: from Golding, T Briscoe, L Sutcliffe, Hall, Moon, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Dwyer, Mullally, Ferres, Peteru, Handley, Walker, Oledzki, Walters.

Warrington Wolves: from K Brown, M Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, G King, T King, Lineham, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Pomeroy, Ratchford, Roberts, Westwood.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield).

Kick-off: Sunday, 2.45pm.