Warrington Wolves 26 Leeds Rhinos 6: How the players rated

Warrington's Daryl Clark and Jack Hughes tackle Leeds Rhinos' Konrad Hurrell.
NEW-LOOK Leeds Rhinos suffered a disappointing 26-6 defeat at Warrington Wolves in their Super League opener yesterday.

Here’s how our man Peter Smith rated the players’ performances:

Warrington's Daryl Clark tackles Leeds Rhinos full-back Jack Walker.

Leeds Rhinos

1 Jack Walker 7

2 Tom Briscoe 6

3 Kallum Watkins 5

Liam Sutcliffe is tackled by Warrington's Mike Cooper and Toby King.

4 Konrad Hurrell 6

5 Ash Handley 7

6 Tui Lolohea 5

7 Richie Myler 5

8 Adam Cuthbertson 5

9 Matt Parcell 5

11 Trent Merrin 5

16 Brett Ferres 6

15 Liam Sutcliffe 7

13 Stevie Ward 7

Subs

14 Brad Dwyer 6

25 James Donaldson 6

19 Mikolaj Oledzki 6

10 Brad Singleton 6

Warrington Wolves

1 Stefan Ratchford 8

2 Tom Lineham 7

3 Bryson Goodwin 8

4 Ryan Atkins 7

5 Josh Charnley 8

6 Blake Austin 7

15 Declan Patton 7

8 Chris Hill 9

9 Daryl Clark 8

10 Mike Cooper 8

18 Toby King 7

12 Jack Hughes 7

34 Ben Westwood 6

Subs

14 Jason Clark 7

13 Ben Murdoch-Masila 6

17 Joe Philbin 6

21 Danny Walker 6

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield) 6

Attendance: 13,098.