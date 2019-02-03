Warrington Wolves 26 Leeds Rhinos 6: How the players rated

NEW-LOOK Leeds Rhinos suffered a disappointing 26-6 defeat at Warrington Wolves in their Super League opener yesterday.
Here’s how our man Peter Smith rated the players’ performances:
Leeds Rhinos
1 Jack Walker 7
2 Tom Briscoe 6
3 Kallum Watkins 5
4 Konrad Hurrell 6
5 Ash Handley 7
6 Tui Lolohea 5
7 Richie Myler 5
8 Adam Cuthbertson 5
9 Matt Parcell 5
11 Trent Merrin 5
16 Brett Ferres 6
15 Liam Sutcliffe 7
13 Stevie Ward 7
Subs
14 Brad Dwyer 6
25 James Donaldson 6
19 Mikolaj Oledzki 6
10 Brad Singleton 6
Warrington Wolves
1 Stefan Ratchford 8
2 Tom Lineham 7
3 Bryson Goodwin 8
4 Ryan Atkins 7
5 Josh Charnley 8
6 Blake Austin 7
15 Declan Patton 7
8 Chris Hill 9
9 Daryl Clark 8
10 Mike Cooper 8
18 Toby King 7
12 Jack Hughes 7
34 Ben Westwood 6
Subs
14 Jason Clark 7
13 Ben Murdoch-Masila 6
17 Joe Philbin 6
21 Danny Walker 6
Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield) 6
Attendance: 13,098.