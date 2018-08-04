Warrington v Leeds Rhinos: Price wary of threat posed by ‘dangerous’ Leeds

HIS SIDE may be hot favourites to secure a place at Wembley, but Warrington Wolves coach Steve Price says he is taking nothing for granted.

Warrington finished fourth in Betfred Super League, five places and 11 points better off than Leeds Rhinos who they face in a Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final tomorrow.

Warrington's Harvey Livett.

Rhinos won at Warrington in round one of Super League six months ago, a result Price’s side avenged in May and the Wolves coach described tomorrow’s opponents as a “dangerous team”.

He warned: “Leeds are a talented side.

“They’ve got a lot of experience on the big stage over the last 10 years and we certainly as a club are not underestimating them.

“They’re going to throw everything into this game.

“Form goes out of the window, but all we can control is an 80-minute performance from ourselves.

“If we do all the little things right, execute our game plan and play to how we’ve been training we’re going to give ourselves every chance.”

Warrington hooker Daryl Clark also believes it will be a tougher game than league form suggests.

“Leeds are well known for being a dangerous side in one-off games and turning up on the big occasions,” he said.

“Even though they are where they are in the league it’s a fresh competition.

“It’s their only chance to win silverware this year and they’ll be wanting to get something out of their season with a trip to Wembley.”

Full-back Stefan Ratchford added: “They’ve missed out on the Super-8s so to salvage their season they’re going to be looking for a Challenge Cup victory. Leeds on their day can be scintillating with the skill and speed they’ve got.

“We’ve got to be 100 per cent on our game to get the victory.”