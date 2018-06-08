View From The Pitch: Signing a new contract at Leeds was an easy decision to make – Adam Cuthbertson

I AM happy to announce that I’ve agreed a new two-year deal so you will be stuck with me until the end of 2020, at least.

Everyone says this when they sign a new contract, but I really am delighted to be staying at Leeds Rhinos.

Stevie Ward learned from the best at Leeds Rhinos says Adam Cuthbertson. PIC: Brendon Ratnayake/SWpix.com/PhotosportNZ

I’m not sure yet whether this will be my last contract, but I will be 35 by the time it finishes so it was a big one for me and it is good to have it all sorted.

It hasn’t been a distraction, but it’s nice to know where I’ll be for the next two years and all I have to focus on now is playing for the team and coaching the women’s side.

I have been contracted for the last four seasons at the club and had some unforgettable moments and hopefully we can have more success in the years ahead.

There has been a bit of speculation in the media about whether I might go somewhere else and you do have to think about a lot of things when it comes to signing a new contract, but to be honest, it was a very easy decision.

Adam Cuthbertson hopes to be able to mentor the likes of Mikolaj Oledzki after signing a new contract with Leeds Rhinos.

After playing for Manly back home in Australia I was a bit of a journeyman and I played for a few clubs before landing in Leeds in 2015.

I don’t really enjoy moving around, but it was something I had to do at the time, in terms of contracts and progressing my career.

When I was growing up I supported Manly and all I wanted to do was play for them.

It felt like home when I finally got to pull on the Manly jumper and the only regret I have in my career is moving from there.

I had some joy at other clubs and learned a lot, but they weren’t home.

Now I am at Leeds I have got the same feeling about the club as I had at Manly.

I love this club and I couldn’t think about being anywhere else.

I would hate to chase the money and end up at a club I didn’t love and didn’t enjoy playing for and most importantly, wasn’t passionate about.

I am passionate about the Rhinos and I guarantee I will give 100 per cent every time I set foot on the field over the next two and a half seasons.

Another big positive is, I have had an opportunity to get involved in coaching here.

I love my role with the women’s team, it is a great opportunity for me and being able to do that has given me a new dimension so I was keen to continue.

But I am not here just to make up the numbers or for us to be also-rans.

I want more silverware and I really believe we can achieve that. Over the next couple of years there will be a transition in the squad.

Some of the older players have dropped off in recent seasons and I suppose I will fulfil that role moving forward.

The young guys will keep me on my toes and it is a great role that I have working with them.

I am looking forward to being a vital part of this team and for them in their career development.

We are doing it tough with injuries at the moment, but the big thing for me is the way the young boys have come in and done a good job.

We went through something similar at the end of 2015, but the players everyone called kids then – the likes of Stevie Ward, Liam Sutcliffe and Brad Singleton – have established themselves in the first team and become key players.

They learned from playing alongside the likes of Jamie Peacock, Kev Sinfield Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow and I’d like to do the same for the new generation, people like Cam Smith, Mik Oledzki and Jack Walker, who all have a big future.

What we have here is a great culture, from the players right through to the coaching staff and all the backroom team.

We all get along together and when you have a culture like that at a club it makes life so much easier and more enjoyable.

We have a b’unch of weirdos’ here in our squad – Jonesy and Hally I am looking at you! – and that makes every day really interesting.

No two personalities are alike, which makes it fun every day when you come into training.

I have played at clubs where the culture has not carried from on the field into the off-the-field operation and that is a big part of why there is so much success at the Rhinos and the club is able to retain so many players and produce so many good players from the academy.