(VIDEO) Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers: Cameron Smith determined to cement his place in the pack

THESE ARE tough times for everyone connected with Leeds Rhinos, but young forward Cameron Smith has had a positive week and is hoping to cap it off with two points against his hometown club tonight.

Smith was recalled to Rhinos’ starting line-up last Saturday, when they lost 26-22 at Catalans Dragons and – after a strong personal performance – the following day received the news he had been hoping for, a call-up to this year’s England Knights performance squad.

Leeds Rhinos' Cameron Smith.

Now the challenge is to continue his development and press for a place in the full England or Great Britain sides, something the second-string Knights was revived to prepare talented emerging players for.

“I am really pleased,” Smith said of his latest international recognition.

“It was a bit of a shock when I found out on Monday, but I am chuffed to bits.

“I am just enjoying my rugby at the minute and to get selected for that and to get some recognition is the icing on the cake.

“Obviously some of my hard work in pre-season and in training now is paying off.

“I have just got to build from here and take this, hopefully, as a stepping stone.”

Smith, 20, is no stranger to England honours, but was left out of the Knights squad which toured Papua New Guinea last autumn, despite 19 appearances for Leeds which yielded four tries.

“I have been involved in the England set-up since being 14,” he recalled.

Cameron Smith in action for Featherstone Rovers.

“I missed out last year which I was quite gutted about, so to get selected this year was a goal of mine. Even though it is a performance squad I do want to kick on and hopefully put the shirt on.”

Smith was left at home when four of his team-mates – Jack Walker, Mikolaj Oledzki, Liam Sutcliffe and Ash Handley – boarded the plane to Papua New Guinea.

“I had that in my mind, but missed out,” he added.

“I learned from that, I’ve dumped it and I go again this year.

“I think I am playing my best rugby now and hopefully I can kick on from here.

“I thought I went well last week against Catalans and I want to cement that spot in the first team now and just kick on and keep doing what I can do for this team.

“Obviously winning’s the main thing we are aiming for now and hopefully we’ll get that [tonight].”

It has been a testing start to the year for Smith who has played two different roles – stand-off and second-row – for Leeds and also spent time on dual-registration at Featherstone Rovers, playing alongside his older brother Daniel who is on loan from Huddersfield Giants.

He is happy to play anywhere, for any team, but the big goal is to become one of Leeds’ first-choice back-rowers.

“Game time’s the key,” he added. “I want to play as much as I can.

“I am a versatile player and I can play all over and that can be a good thing and a bad thing.

“I want to cement a spot now, I want this back-row position to be mine.

“I want to build on performance after performance.”

Rhinos go into tonight’s game bottom of the table, on a five-game losing run and having won only once in eight Betfred Super League matches so far this term.

Tigers are also on the back of a loss, to St Helens and Smith – who joined Rhinos from Castleford Panthers – predicted: “Both teams are going to come out firing – it’s Leeds-Cas.

“I watched their game last week against Saints and their offence is really challenging like it has always been.

“They are always going to come out firing when they play Leeds, but we’ve just got to focus on what we can do and hopefully we can get the two points.”

Smith spends “the majority of my time” in Castleford and admits there is no shortage of banter when he’s out and about in the town.

So a long-awaited Leeds win today would give him bragging rights. He said: “I watched Cas growing up as a kid and it is always a big game playing against them.

“I have played against them a couple of times, but not really had big minutes.

“To have an impact on the game this week would be really good for me.

“There is a bit of banter, but that’s rugby league.

“When I am walking down the street it’s good to see that people recognise you, so it’s nice.”