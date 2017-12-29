Ukrainians are given a helping hand to grow from Yorkshire clubs

Have your say

WEST YORKSHIRE’S Betfred Super League clubs are backing the development of rugby league in Ukraine.

Champions Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity will all provide support for a club in the new Ukrainian Super League.

Following meetings in England in the run-up to Christmas, Ukraine Rugby League has announced a revamp of its top competition.

It will see five regional Super League franchises put in place, allied to English clubs.

Leeds will work with Kiev Rhinos, Transcarpathia Trinity are linked to Wakefield and Lviv Tigers have allied with Castleford.

The other two clubs in the Ukranian competition will also have backing from the Broad Acres with Wests Knights partnered by York and Huddersfield supporting Easts Giants.

Rhinos have sent a kit to Ukraine and the English clubs will provide technical support and advice on coaching as well as hosting visits.

The Ukraine Rugby League has also formed an association with Halifax-based Global Rugby League Academy to further opportunities for their student players.

This will include specially designed training programmes and the opportunity to join English community clubs while studying at college or university – as well as coaches and match officials