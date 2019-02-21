St Helens visit revives memories for Leeds Rhinos boss Dave Furner

Friday night’s game at St Helens will bring back happy memories for Leeds Rhinos coach Dave Furner.

Furner played for Rhinos when they beat Saints in what is regarded as one of the greatest-ever Challenge Cup semi-finals, 16 years ago.

Rhinos were trailing until the 80th minute when exciting young prospect Danny McGuire scored a try at the corner and new kicker Kevin Sinfield sent the game into extra-time with a conversion from the touchline.

Leeds went on to win 33-26. Sinfield, as director of rugby, will watch the latest clash from alongside Furner.

“They have always been exciting games,” Furner said of Rhinos’ battles with Saints.

“I do remember that semi-final, I do remember obviously Kev kicking what, still to this day, is if not the best then one of the best goal kicks in those circumstances in that type of game that I’ve been involved in or watched.”

Furner had been Leeds’ kicker until a few weeks before the semi-final, at Huddersfield, before being replaced by Sinfield.

“It was tremendous - a dream goal kick.” Furner recalled.

“That was a goal he needed to nail from that position on that right hand side to go into extra-time.

“I haven’t mentioned it to him but I am very glad he was doing the goal-kicking that day and not me!”

Furner is looking forward to seeing how the latest Leeds team cope against 2018 Betfred Super League leaders.

Of Rhinos’ latest opponents, Furner said: “They are well-drilled, have won their first two games - against Wigan and then I watched the Wakefield one.

“We know where there threats are and if we don’t handle those well we put ourselves in a position where we’ll be under pressure.

“But I’ve kept saying it since the start of the season, we’ve just got to maintain and improve in some areas to compete against St Helens.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge. It’s been a short turnaround, but a productive one.

“The players are excited to face the challenge.”